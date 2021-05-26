Scenes from My First Family Dinner in a Restaurant

My Grill Restaurant, located at the beautiful and luxurious The Naka Island Phuket, is an ambient and romantic date night destination. We loved the dim and moody lighting, cozy booths and tables, and front row view of the resort’s stunning sunsets. The menu features a mouthwatering selection of dishes including dry aged beef and fresh seafood perfect when you are looking to celebrate or impress. Highlights of our dinners included the Grilled Scallops with Cauliflower, Pancetta, Green Peas and Sage Leves, the Seared Tuna with Chimichurri Sauce served with Watermelon, Herbs, Trouts Roe and Wasabi Mayonnaise, the Cured Parma Ham with Mango, Olives, Parmesan Cheese, Mint and Balsamic, the Rigatoni Pasta with Prawns, Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese and Parsley, the Andaman Mixed Seafood Platter for Two including Lobster, King Prawns, Scallops and Squid served with French Fries, Salad and Tomato Chili Onion Coriander Salsa, the Half Roasted Confit Chicken with Herbs, Grilled Vegetables and Paprika Sauce, the delicate and meaty Grilled White Snapper, the flavourful Grilled Kurobuta Pork Chop, and the tender, perfectly prepared 120 Days Dry-Aged Grain-Fed Beef Tenderloin. Make sure to end your meal with a satisfying dessert where the Mango Panna Cotta with Fresh Mango, Mango Sorbet and Mint Leaves and the Coconut Crushed with Coconut Ice Cream, Passion Fruit and Coconut Stone where a couple of our favourites. Make sure to pair your meal with a bottle of wine or a couple of their expertly made cocktails for a truly memorable evening. Also check out their special menus and wine pairing selections for a true gastronomic experience.