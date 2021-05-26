Leah Matthews Injured in 18-Wheeler Accident on US-67 in Alvarado, TX

Alvarado, TX, TX -- April 26, 2021, 39-year-old Leah Matthews was injured in a collision with a commercial truck on U.S. Highway 67 in Johnson County. Authorities say the incident happened around 8:10 a.m. on the 200 block of US-67 near Cummings Drive. Preliminary investigation suggests a Kenworth T880 truck licensed to The Cleaning Guys LLC was headed west on the highway behind Matthews' Nissan Rogue SUV. Reports indicate the truck driver fell asleep at the wheel and the truck crashed into the rear of the Nissan.