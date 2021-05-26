CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

vabeach.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Rosano and the Conqueroos playing at 7th Street Stage / Gazebo. You won't want to miss it!. We don't have any more specific information for this live music event!. If you would like to submit information about this music event. Please Call 757-460-9000 or contact us on our Contact...

www.vabeach.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Jazz Music Legend Celebrates 101st Birthday At Red Rocks Amphitheater

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) –The Colorado Music Hall of Fame was visited by its oldest living inductee on Saturday. The museum calls Red Rocks Amphitheater home. Charles Burrell turns 101 years old on Monday. (credit: Colorado Music Hall of Fame/Kevin J. Beaty) As part of his birthday celebrated, his visit to the museum included a trip to the amphitheater where he performed as the first Black musician to be signed to a symphony orchestra. As a musician trying to make an honest living, he used money he earned by painting and washing seat at Red Rocks Amphitheatre to pay his bills. (credit: Colorado Music Hall of Fame/Kevin J. Beaty) “This is definitely one of the benches. I think it still remembers me. We had quite an association,” Burrell said. Burrell performed alongside Charlie Parker, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Sarah Vaughan.
COLORADO STATE
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Music Genre#Conqueroos
E! News

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

The beauty community is mourning the sudden loss of Mel Thompson. On Monday, Sept. 27, Thompson's husband announced that the YouTube star had died one day prior at the age of 35. Her cause of death was not immediately made public. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday," he announced in a...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nick Cannon Wears Crocs and a Bathrobe on the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

Nick Cannon certainly made a fashion statement on the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet. What the statement is, however, isn't entirely clear. The Wild 'N Out star pulled up to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on Friday, Oct. 1 in what appeared to be golden armor, boxers and a bathrobe. He accessorized the look with festive socks, mismatching Crocs and a gold bowl, which covered his red locs.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Van Halen Singer David Lee Roth Will Retire After Final 5 Concerts: ‘I Am Throwing in the Shoes’

It’s time to stop running with the devil. Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth announced his retirement will begin after his final concerts. “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” the singer, 66, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday, October 1. “This is the first, and only, official announcement … You’ve got the news. Share it with the world.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Sammy Hagar ‘Ruined Everything’ at Van Halen’s Farm Aid Debut

The inaugural edition of Farm Aid in 1985 was going to be the perfect place for Sammy Hagar to announce to the world that he had joined Van Halen. Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp's first-annual benefit show was being aired live on national television and radio, offering millions of people their first chance to hear Hagar and Eddie Van Halen perform together. "Too bad I screwed everything up," Hagar deadpanned in his 2012 memoir, Red: My Uncensored Life in Rock.
CELEBRITIES
MetalSucks

Wife of The Obsessed Drummer Brian Costantino Has Died of Covid-19

Susie Costantino, the wife of The Obsessed drummer Brian Costantino, has died of Covid-19. While immeasurably sad on its own, the news is especially notable in light of recent events. Eric Wagner, formerly of Trouble, whose current band The Skull was on tour with The Obsessed when he contracted Covid-19, tragically died last month from the virus at the age of 62 (he was staunchly against getting vaccinated). Days earlier, The Obsessed band-leader Scott “Wino” Weinrich had referred to Covid-19 as a “depopulation tool” created by the U.S. government, a belief he doubled-down on after Wagner’s death, saying that opinion is “rooted in science” that is being “suppressed and censored.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
97.9 The Beat

The Baddest Bride! Rap Star Trina Announces Engagement

Trina, veteran rap queen and star of Love & Hip Hop Miami, has just revealed on social media that she’s on her way down the aisle soon after announcing her engagement. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The self-proclaimed “Baddest B**ch” will...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Epic Pic with Guns N’ Roses Is Definition of Cool

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Wolf Van Halen posted an epic photo of himself performing alongside Guns N’ Roses last night. Eddie Van Halen’s son is on his first major tour with his band Mammoth WVH. Legendary rockers Guns N’ Roses handpicked Van Halen and his band to open up for them on their nationwide tour, which began earlier this summer. Mammoth WVH is Van Halen’s first solo project that came out in June to critical acclaim. In fact, Wolfgang wrote every song and played every instrument on the album that shot up the Billboard rock charts upon its release.
MUSIC
GoldDerby

2021 CMA Awards predictions: Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett lead top races

The 2021 CMA Awards are on November 10, honoring the best in country music. So as we anticipate one of the Nashville’s biggest nights, let’s analyze the album, single, song, and music video categories to see which country superstars might get a taste of CMA glory. SEE2021 CMA Awards nominations list: 55th Annual Country Music Association nominees led by Chris Stapleton, Eric Church Album of the Year This award will likely go to Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over.” He is a previous category winner, winning for both “Traveller” (2015) and “From A Room, Volume 1” (2017). “Starting Over” was also met with great reviews...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Couldn't Attend BET Hip Hop Awards "Due To COVID Restrictions"

As much as she would love to be enjoying the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards with a few of her famous friends, Summer Walker was forced to sit this one out. The singer has quite the busy schedule between balancing motherhood, her new romance, and her career, and on Friday (October 1), Summer shared why she had to ditch this year's award show.
HIP HOP
Rolling Stone

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen Join Guns N’ Roses for ‘Paradise City’ at Florida Gig

Guns N’ Roses brought out Wolfgang Van Halen to join them on “Paradise City” Saturday during the band’s concert in Hollywood, Florida. “Wolfgang Van Halen. You know how cool that is to say that? That’s fucking cool,” Axl Rose told the crowd while introducing Van Halen. “You don’t understand. We’re talking legacy!” Van Halen — whose band Mammoth WVH, making their touring debut, has served as opener for GNR’s latest reunion dates — played guitar and sang backup vocals alongside Slash and Duff McKagan on the Appetite for Destruction hit. Soon after the gig, Van Halen said simply of the moment on social media, “Yeah. This actually happened… What a night.” What a night 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Hkiqtyc9qV — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 3, 2021 The Mammoth WVH frontman also paid tribute to David Lee Roth, who he played with in Van Halen, following Roth’s sudden retirement announcement. “Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey,” Wolfgang tweeted with a photo of himself and Roth onstage together. Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey ✌️ pic.twitter.com/5xGcZ3CZ49 — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 2, 2021
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy