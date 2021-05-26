Cancel
Return to the ’80s Trivia – 5/26/21

By Paul Stroessner
rtt80s.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestion: What pro wrestler played the grizzled commando in Predator armed with a hand-held helicopter minigun he called “Old Painless”?. Last Question: What series featured Stephen Baldwin and Josh Brolin as young Buffalo Bill and Wild Bill Hickok?. Answer: The Young Riders.

rtt80s.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Stephen Baldwin
Person
Buffalo Bill
Person
Wild Bill Hickok
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trivia#The Young Riders#Combat
