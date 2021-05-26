newsbreak-logo
Offices, businesses to close for holiday

Fredericksburg Standard
 3 days ago

A number of local offices and businesses will be closing their doors for Memorial Day on Monday, May 31. In observance of Memorial Day, city, county, state and federal offices will be closed. Among the businesses and offices closing on May 31 will be the following:. Government. • Federal offices:...

