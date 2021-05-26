Trading Stocks? 5 Biotech Stocks To Watch Before June 2021

Are These The Best Biotech Stocks To Buy In The Stock Market Today?. Some of the top biotech stocks have been performing steadily in the stock market in recent months. For instance, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) saw its share price surging over 17% in the last 3 months. Besides, its revenues surged 45% to $14.6 billion during the first quarter of 2021. We all know the importance of healthcare and the pandemic merely magnified the value of the biotech industry. However, biotech stocks have always been known to be high-risk, high-reward investments. A positive clinical outcome or update can lead to a boost in share price. On the flip side, should the clinical data be disappointing, biotech stocks could see their share price crashing.