Gillespie County, TX

Democrats schedule picnic ino honor of Memorial Day

Fredericksburg Standard
 3 days ago

A Memorial Day picnic is planned Saturday at the Gillespie County Democratic Party headquarters, 209 N. Crockett, from 10 a.m.-noon. “This event is not about politics,” County Chair Cathy Collier said, “but about remembering those who gave their lives to protect our freedom.”. Food will be provided and those attending...

www.fredericksburgstandard.com
