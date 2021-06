This is the moment we've been waiting for. We finally have gotten away from the 8 months of winter and are spiraling toward nearly 90-degree weather. And tomorrow, Downtown Cheyenne will come alive at the Depot Plaza for the return of Fridays On The Plaza, after a one(long) year hiatus. Now, we can just be excited and not really research what we're going to see this Friday, but, where's the fun in that? Why don't we acquaint ourselves with the first acts of the Summer? Yes, I'm saying it's SUMMER, don't @ me.