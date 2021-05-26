Cancel
Google Weather app gets a design tweak, starts rolling out

By Ida Torres
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a while since Google has changed something major in the Weather app that is baked into the Android experience. But last week, some people spotted that it is actually getting a redesign and now we’re seeing it roll out to some users who are in the beta channel of the Google Search app. This is more of a user interface and visual redesign but the basic functionality remains the same from the last update and it still pulls information from weather.com.

androidcommunity.com
