Google Weather app gets a design tweak, starts rolling out
It’s been a while since Google has changed something major in the Weather app that is baked into the Android experience. But last week, some people spotted that it is actually getting a redesign and now we’re seeing it roll out to some users who are in the beta channel of the Google Search app. This is more of a user interface and visual redesign but the basic functionality remains the same from the last update and it still pulls information from weather.com.androidcommunity.com