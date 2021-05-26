Biden tells intelligence agencies to step up probe of COVID-19's origins, including theory of Wuhan lab leak
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden said Wednesday he has asked the intelligence community to report within 90 days on the likely origins of COVID-19. As questions grow about whether the virus was the result of an accident in a Chinese laboratory or spread through other means, Biden said in a statement he wants the community, which has been divided over the issue, to "redouble" their investigative efforts.www.msn.com