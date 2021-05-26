Biden tells intelligence agencies to step up probe of COVID-19's origins, including theory of Wuhan lab leak

Just a few months ago, if you said that the coronavirus was unleashed on the world by an accidental leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, you might have been looked at as if you suggested that Elvis was kidnapped by space aliens. The official explanation from the Chinese government was the virus passed from a bat to a person at a “wet market” in Wuhan, where all kinds of strange plants and animals are sold to people with varying degrees of cleanliness.