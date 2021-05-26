newsbreak-logo
Dems set to gerrymander state Supreme Court

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

After a tight retention attempt for Justice Thomas Kilbride in Illinois' 3rd Judicial District, the Democratic justice did not meet the 60% of votes necessary to hold his seat. This has left Democratic officials in all three branches of Illinois' government fearful of losing their Supreme Court majority during the 2022 election. In response to this, it is likely that Illinois' General Assembly will gerrymander Supreme Court districts to create an easier playing field for Democratic judge candidates in the 3rd Judicial District.

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

