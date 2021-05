The use of social media has increased dramatically in recent years and has become indispensable, especially in the field of internet marketing. However, in a fast-paced world like ours, trends are constantly changing. In order to make your internet marketing up to date and effective, it is important to always keep up with the latest trends. We asked ourselves what happened in the field of social media, especially in 2021, and what are the most important social media trends in 2021. You can find the top three here in the article.