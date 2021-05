I never had feelings about Irina Shayk, really, prior to this pandemic — I had doubts about the wisdom of her relationship with Bradley Cooper, and I often had thoughts about her outfits — but now that I’ve seen her in this wacky outfit, these funny/horrible pants, THIS PAINTED EXTRAVAGANZA, and her salute to Cher Horowitz, I’m beginning to wonder…is she fun? Because this all seems fun. Especially considering that it appears to all be in service of doing the school run. A woman who wears ensembles of EXTREME WHIMSY to school pick-up seems, at the very least, to be someone you might be able to companionably roll your eyes at during a boring meeting — and honestly, isn’t that sometimes enough?