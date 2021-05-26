Kelly Clarkson lands Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show slot, more news

'Kelly Clarkson Show' lands coveted 'Ellen DeGeneres' slot. Despite rumors suggesting Tiffany Haddish was being groomed to take over Ellen DeGeneres' coveted daytime talk show slot on NBC, the network announced on May 26 that it will fill the void created by Ellen's 2022 departure with Kelly Clarkson's eponymous show. "'The Kelly Clarkson Show' has earned its dominance in daytime by hitting every benchmark for success since it premiered as the most-watched talk show in seven years," NBC said in a statement. "The hourlong program, hosted by Grammy Award-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson, features a mix of celebrity guests and everyday people doing extraordinary things in their communities." The news comes just weeks after Ellen, sounding somewhat beleaguered in the wake of her show's toxic workplace scandal, announced she's done with daytime talk television. As The Hollywood Reporter points out, Kelly's show is produced and owned by NBC's "syndication arm," unlike the Warner Bros. Television-owned "Ellen DeGeneres Show." Now in its second season, Kelly's Daytime Emmy Award-nominated series was renewed last year through 2023.