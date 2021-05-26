newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Toronto FC defender Eriq Zavaleta gets El Salvador national team call-up

By Canadian Press
chatnewstoday.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing in his father’s footsteps, Toronto FC defender Eriq Zavaleta has been called up by the El Salvador national team. The 28-year-old centre back is slated to leave for El Salvador on Sunday, the day after Toronto’s MLS game in Columbus, for a national team camp ahead of key World Cup qualifying games June 5 at the 207th-ranked U.S. Virgin Islands and June 8 against No. 128 Antigua and Barbuda in San Salvador.

chatnewstoday.ca
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Giovinco
Person
Eriq Zavaleta
Person
Greg Vanney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Toronto Fc#U S Soccer#International Soccer#International Team#Toronto Fc#Concacaf#Antigua#U S Soccer#Central American#The Los Angeles Skyhawks#Phoenix Inferno#The Los Angeles Galaxy#The L A Aztecs#The San Diego Sockers#Misl#South American#Spanish#Italian#Tfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
Country
Sweden
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSSacramento Bee

Bradley, Altidore scores in Toronto FC’s 2-0 win over Crew

Michael Bradley had a goal and an assist, Jozy Altidore also scored and Toronto FC beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on Wednesday night for Chris Armas’ first victory with the Reds. Toronto (1-2-1) has lost just once in its last 10 matches against Columbus, going 6-1-3. Defending champion Columbus (1-0-3)...
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

Toronto FC defeats Columbus SC for first win of season

Michael Bradley scored in the 13th minute, Jozy Altidore added a goal in the 87th and Alex Bono made three saves as Toronto FC defeated Columbus SC 2-0 in Orlando on Wednesday. Toronto (1-2-1, 4 points) was off to its worst start through three games since losing the first nine...
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

Jacob Shaffelburg's first MLS goal gives Toronto draw at NYCFC

Jacob Shaffelburg's first MLS goal earned Toronto FC a road point in a 1-1 draw at New York City FC on Saturday. Shaffelburg entered the game as a substitute in the 69th minute, and the former Toronto FC Academy product found the scoresheet five minutes later. Patrick Mullins sent a nicely placed pass into open space in the NYCFC box, and Shaffelburg converted for the equalizer.
MLSwiartonecho.com

Toronto FC looking to keep the good times rolling in the Bronx

Toronto FC hopes to worm its way out of the Big Apple with three points on Saturday afternoon. A few days ago, the chances of TFC garnering three points against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium would have been considered slim. NYCFC is riding a three-game unbeaten run and have scored in 15 straight matches (including playoffs) dating back to last season. (The last team to shut out NYCFC was Toronto in a 1-0 Reds win on Sept. 23). The Boys in Blue have also scored nine goals in four regular season games this season, the most of any team in the Eastern Conference.
MLSchatsports.com

Recap & Highlights: Toronto FC topple Columbus SC 2-0

After regrouping and reinforcing, Toronto FC headed home to Exploria Stadium in an effort to rebound from their humbling loss to the New York Red Bulls and in the hopes of leaving their early season woes in their rearview mirror. Chris Armas’ side found themselves heading into this match against the new (?) and controversial Columbus SC with more reinforcements within their ranks, with newly acquired Jamaican international defender Kemar Lawrence in the matchday 18 and MLS veteran marksman Dom Dwyer soon to be eligible to play, the manager has further artillery in his tactical quiver to add alongside Yeferson Soteldo to go forth this season.
MLSchatsports.com

Massive Predictions: Crew vs. Toronto FC

It’s a rare Wednesday league match for the Columbus Crew and it’s a rare location for a match against Toronto FC. Due to current COVID-19 travel restrictions between the United States and Canada, the three Canadian Major League Soccer teams have home matches in the U.S. TFC is playing its “home” games in Orlando, Florida which is where Columbus will be Wednesday night for its fourth MLS game of the season.
MLSmassivereport.com

Crew lose on the road again, fall 2-0 to Toronto FC

There are trends developing for the Columbus Crew. Losing on road. Losing to Toronto FC. Both keep happening. The Black & Gold fell again to their Reds rival, 2-0 at Exploria Stadium on Saturday night, marking the team’s first Major League Soccer defeat of the 2021 season. The start of...
MLScolumbuscrew.com

RECAP | Columbus falls 2-0 to Toronto FC

In a Trillum Cup matchup set farther south than usual, Toronto FC (1-1-2, 5 pts.) got an early goal from Michael Bradley and a late goal from Jozy Altidore to defeat Columbus SC 2-0 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Wednesday night for their first win of the 2021 season.
MLStonyspicks.com

New York City FC vs Toronto FC 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

New York City FC vs Toronto FC 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. New York City FC extended their undefeated streak to three matches after a 1-1 draw on the road against Orlando City. It was a really balanced match, and the two teams entered the half-time break tied at 0-0. Nani took the lead at the 52nd minute for Orlando City, but New York City pulled even at the 77th minute when Castellanos scored a penalty kick. New York City FC are now sitting at the 3rd spot of the Eastern Conference with 7 points, scoring 9 goals and conceding 3 so far. They have kept two clean sheets and they have scored in all 4 matches. Last season they had 7 wins and 4 losses at home, scoring 24 and conceding 13 goals. 8 of their 11 home matches had Over 2.5 Goals, with a Conference-high goal average of 3.4 goals per home match.
MLSdailyhive.com

How much money every Vancouver Whitecaps player will make in 2021

No team in Major League Soccer is spending less on its players this season than the Vancouver Whitecaps. That ranks Vancouver dead last in MLS, and is less than half of what the highest-spending team, Inter Miami, is paying. To be fair, this year that’s somewhat understandable. While American teams...
MLS24flix.com

Toronto FC takes down Columbus SC 2-0 for Trillium Cup 2021

ORLANDO – It’s still a little strange seeing the Reds battle it out with the Crew in front of purple seats, but we’re all adjusting to a world that’s “different”. It was a joyous night in Orlando as Toronto FC (1-2-1) defeated Columbus SC (1-1-2) 2-0 at Exploria Stadium. The...
MLSmountainviewtoday.ca

Bradley on the mark as Toronto FC blanks defending MLS champion Columbus 2-0

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a rocky start to the MLS season, Toronto FC showed signs Wednesday that it is back on track. Captain Michael Bradley scored a goal and helped set up the other as Toronto (1-2-1) defeated defending MLS champion Columbus SC 2-0 for its first league victory of the young campaign.
MLSchatsports.com

Game Grades: Crew vs. Toronto FC

The Columbus Crew faced its first setback in the 2021 Major League Soccer season as the Black & Gold were downed 2-0 by Toronto FC on the Canadians’ temporary home of Exploria Stadium, in Orlando, on Wednesday. It was a flat performance by Columbus for the most part and the team’s inability to consistently create goal-scoring opportunities and to defend set pieces were both taken advantage of by Toronto.
MLSPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Inter Miami have highest payroll in MLS, Gonzalo Higuaín is league’s third-highest paid player

Inter Miami CF lead Major League Soccer in player spending for the 2021 season, according to player salary and compensation data released by the Major League Soccer Players Association on Thursday. Miami’s $17.8 million in guaranteed player compensation was the highest among all 27 teams in MLS for this season, with the data cutting off on the league’s roster-compliance date of April 15. ...
MLSthepost.on.ca

BUFFERY: Bono reclaims No. 1 spot in net for Toronto FC

Lost in the wilderness the past two seasons, Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono has found his way back into the spotlight. In 2017, Bono established himself as one of the top keepers in Major League Soccer — setting team records for clean sheets and wins, helping guide TFC to the domestic treble, and was the main man in goal for the Reds in 2018.
MLSchatsports.com

New York City FC’s solid start continues with Toronto FC tie

New York City FC settled for a 1-1 home draw on Saturday afternoon. A Jesus Medina goal in the 52nd minute proved the difference for NYCFC and has the hosts now unbeaten in their last four games. It wasn’t always a pretty match for New York City FC, who at...
MLSchatsports.com

‘I’m here for the trophies.’ Toronto FC aims higher with veteran Dom Dwyer

Dom Dwyer has played on some successful teams over 10 seasons in Major League Soccer, but the Toronto FC outfit he joined this week may be the best yet. That was the message TFC’s newest forward delivered to his teammates on Thursday, two days after the 30-year-old signed a two-year contract, coach Chris Armas said.