newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Would you like a side of K-pop disappointment with that new BTS Meal from McDonald's?

By Michael Ordoña, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Millions of fans already think the men of BTS are a snack. Now they're a meal. From somewhere in the cosmic nexus of K-pop and fast food, the BTS Meal is available starting today at McDonald's restaurants across America (and 10 other countries, but not yet in the band's native South Korea). However, its lack of the purple BTS-specific packaging found in other countries is disappointing some fans Stateside.

www.mdjonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Pop#Restaurants#Dessert#Mcdonalds#Super Food#Fast Food#The Bts Meal#Mcdonald#Twitter#Chicken Mcnuggets#Bulletproof Boy Scout#Tiktok#The Bangtan Boys#The Weverse Shop#Weverse#Bts Army#Usa Today#Los Angeles Times#Mcdonalds#Coke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
BTS
News Break
Youtube
Related
Restaurantsdailyhive.com

The official BTS meal has arrived at McDonald's Canada

BTS fan can finally get their hands on the official band meal at McDonald’s Canada. The meal is inspired by recipes from the franchises’ South Korean locations. The signature order features 10 chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium coke, and sweet chili, and cajun dipping sauces. “We know our guests and...
RecipesStreet.Com

McDonald's Strikes Up the Marketing Band With BTS Meal

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report marketing once again turns to music, as the chain on Wednesday introduces a meal and merchandise in a collaboration with the popular seven-member South Korean boy band BTS, the company said. McDonald's initially had said in April that the South Korean pop sensation would be...
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

BTS McDonald's Meal Release Date, Menu and is There a Toy?

The release of BTS' highly-anticipated McDonald's collaboration is around the corner. The popular K-pop group, consisting of Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, RM, V and Suga, has teamed up with the fast food giant to create a special "BTS Meal". "BTS is taking over the world, and soon they'll be taking...
MusicThe Drum

The K-pop playbook: inside McDonald’s ‘Famous Order’ collab with BTS

When McDonald’s announced ‘The BTS Meal’ back in April, the ‘Famous Order’ launch blew up on social media – trending number one in the US and number two globally. At this point, Jennifer Healan, vice-president US marketing, brand content and engagement, knew McDonald’s was “on to something very positive”, admitting that while it had success with the Travis Scott and J Balvin launch, the reaction was “not to the scale of BTS”.
Cell PhonesEast Bay Times

BTS McDonald’s meal launches today — with cool merch to boot

After months of waiting, U.S. fans can finally enjoy the BTS Meal at McDonald’s. McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. began selling the meal — celebrating the famed K-pop band, which arguably ranks as the world’s most popular musical act — on Wednesday (May 26). It reportedly goes on sale in South Korea on May 27.
Celebritiesbalitangamerica.tv

Fil-Am BTS fans celebrate pop group’s new McDonald’s collab

Less than a week after dropping their latest single “Butter”, global music phenomenon BTS gives their fans another treat as their limited meal at fast food giant Mcdonald’s finally goes on sale. We speak with Fil-Am members of the BTS fandom about what the group’s growing worldwide presence means for them.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WJCT News

K-Pop Group BTS And McDonald's Launch Exclusive Meal And Clothing Line

It's the age of the celebrity McDonald's collaboration. Travis Scott kicked off the trend with his Quarter Pounder meal with cheese, bacon, lettuce, fries and barbecue sauce. The "Travis Scott Meal" – the first McDonald's celebrity menu collaboration since Michael Jordan's McJordan Special – was so popular that some McDonald's ran low on ingredients. J. Balvin jumped on the trend a month later with his go-to meal of a Big Mac without the pickles, an Oreo McFlurry and french fries with ketchup.
Restaurantsdailyhive.com

BTS fans react to getting McDonald's collab meals in regular packaging

It’s a big day for fast food fans and boy band lovers alike: McDonald’s has launched its BTS official band meal in select countries. BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a popular seven-member South Korean boy band. McDonald’s customers across Canada and the US can now order the highly anticipated meal for themselves.
Recipesnewsnationnow.com

McDonald’s launches BTS meal with spicy dipping sauces and Chicken McNuggets

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — McDonald’s officially launched a collaboration with K-Pop superstars BTS Wednesday and the deal goes beyond just Chicken McNuggets to exclusive merchandise. “BTS isn’t BTS without the teamwork of seven members in perfect harmony,” McDonald’s said online. “Kind of like how The BTS Meal just isn’t complete...
Musicpapermag.com

McDonald's X BTS: We're Obviously Lovin' It

McDonald's is taking "you are what you eat" to the next level with their exclusive BTS clothing line and meal. The collaboration features 10-piece chicken McNuggets with sweet chili and cajun sauces: two new flavors sparked by McDonald's South Korea. Merch offerings include flip flops, hoodies, socks and even a lavender bathrobe, so you can be decked out while dunking your nuggets. Best of all, the collab means four weeks of never-before-seen digital content featuring the band, available on the McDonald's app.
RecipesNew York Post

Here’s what the BTS McDonald’s meal comes with and when you can get it

K-pop supergroup BTS’ highly anticipated meal collaboration with McDonald’s is now available, much to the delight of the group’s devoted ARMY of followers. The “BTS Meal,” which McDonald’s announced was in the works back in April, will be available in participating US restaurants starting Wednesday. The BTS meal comes with...
Restaurantsmobilesyrup.com

New BTS meal available at McDonald’s outlets across Canada

A BTS-inspired McDonald’s meal has arrived at locations across Canada. The meal consists of 10-piece chicken nuggets, fries, a drink coupled with limited-edition Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces, which were previously only available at South Korean McDonald’s outlets. The meal is packed in punchy purple branding, rather than the...
Recipeslicenseglobal.com

BTS Bites into McDonald’s Merch Deal

In April, CNN Business reported the upcoming release of a “BTS Meal” at McDonald’s, a collaboration between the Korean boyband and the burger chain. Now, that collaboration has been released, along with cobranded merchandise. The co-branded BTS x McDonald’s meal includes a 10-piece chicken McNuggets, medium fries and Coke, and...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

McDonalds Vs Burger King Fries: Which Is Really Better?

When it comes to fast food, it's hard to think of a rivalry more prominent than McDonald's versus Burger King. The two chains, which both launched in the 1950s (1954 for BK and 1955 for Micky Ds) have always been at odds. From their advertising flame wars to households divided by preferences for the Whopper versus the Big Mac, it's a competition that dates back decades. And while each menu category begs for comparison, no comparison is more intense than between their respective French fries.
Restaurantsenergy941.com

People Waiting In Line For BTS Mcdonald’s Meal Worsening Pandemic

McDonald’s is now selling a meal inspired by the Korean boy band BTS and the long lines in Malaysia to get the meal are being described as “shameful.”. Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr. Annuar Rapaee took to his Facebook Livestream to voice his displeasure with the long lines saying, “I received hundreds of messages from frontliners who were very upset with the incident. They said they do not even have time to eat while these people have the liberty to queue up for long hours just to buy burgers.”