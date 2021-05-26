Would you like a side of K-pop disappointment with that new BTS Meal from McDonald's?

McDonald's is taking "you are what you eat" to the next level with their exclusive BTS clothing line and meal. The collaboration features 10-piece chicken McNuggets with sweet chili and cajun sauces: two new flavors sparked by McDonald's South Korea. Merch offerings include flip flops, hoodies, socks and even a lavender bathrobe, so you can be decked out while dunking your nuggets. Best of all, the collab means four weeks of never-before-seen digital content featuring the band, available on the McDonald's app.