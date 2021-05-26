Alberta extends small business grant application intake
Application intake for the spring 2021 payment from Alberta’s small business grant has been extended to June 30. In April, Alberta’s government reopened the Small and Medium Enterprise Relaunch Grant program for a new payment to businesses affected by the April 2021 public health orders. Extending the application intake enables organizations subsequently affected by the May 2021 health orders to apply for this additional COVID relief funding. The program budget remains at $350 million.chatnewstoday.ca