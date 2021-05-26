Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Alberta extends small business grant application intake

By Troy Gillard
chatnewstoday.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplication intake for the spring 2021 payment from Alberta’s small business grant has been extended to June 30. In April, Alberta’s government reopened the Small and Medium Enterprise Relaunch Grant program for a new payment to businesses affected by the April 2021 public health orders. Extending the application intake enables organizations subsequently affected by the May 2021 health orders to apply for this additional COVID relief funding. The program budget remains at $350 million.

chatnewstoday.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albertans#Financial Assistance#Government Revenue#Financial Jobs#Government Jobs#Covid#Smerg#Alberta Businesses#Application Intake#Public Health Orders#Non Profit Organizations#Payment#Restrictions#Cooperatives#Revenue Losses#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
Washington Stategreaterspokane.org

Working Washington Small Business Emergency Grants – Final Report

On April 7, 2020, applications for the first round of the Working Washington Small Business Emergency Grants went live on the Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) website. Commerce administered the funds for the relief program, and through Greater Spokane Incorporated (GSI) – the designated Associated Development Organization (ADO) for Spokane County – deployed $583,133 across the county to small businesses to offset operating and other costs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lock Haven, PAtherecord-online.com

County has dollars remaining in cash grant program for small businesses.

LOCK HAVEN, PA – If you’re a small business outside Lock Haven and lost money during the pandemic, Clinton County government may be able to help. County board chairman Miles Kessinger announced at Thursday’s commissioners meeting that the county has extended until June 11 the filing deadline for businesses which may be eligible for $5,000 grants to offset COVID-19 losses. Additionally, Kessinger said, the county is making it easier for small businesses to apply. He said some have had difficulty grappling with the online application process, so paper forms are available in the county planning office. Also county grants administrator Kari Kepler will be available to provide assistance in the pavilion at the Piper Building on Tuesday, June 8, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sequim, WAMy Clallam County

Small business grant program earns Sequim statewide recognition

SEQUIM – The City of Sequim has once again been singled out by the Association of Washington Cities (AWC) with the presentation of a Municipal Excellence Award for its Small Business Rapid Relief Grant Program for local businesses struggling during the pandemic. The awards were given to five cities, out...
Rushville, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Grants available to small businesses in Rushville

RUSHVILLE – The City of Rushville has been approved for a $250,000 grant to support small businesses. Local businesses can be granted up to $10,000 to retain low-to-moderate income employees. Those interested can find the grant guidelines below. The City of Rushville is offering a grant program for small businesses...
Public Healthdraytonvalleywesternreview.com

Alberta spends $8 million on isolation hotel program

New figures are showing how much Alberta paid during the last year to support Albertans isolating. It cost more than $8 million for hotels, transportation, meals and isolation payments to support people who couldn’t self-isolate at home. According to recently-released data from the department of municipal affairs, since the program...
Glendale, CAPosted by
Glendale, California

City of Glendale Announces 3rd Round of Recovery Grants for Small Businesses

Glendale, CA –To help aid in the recovery of local small businesses, the City of Glendale has awarded over $1.7M to small businesses to date, and has approved the allocation of an additional $175,000 in funding to help more businesses bounce back from the economic impacts of COVID-19. Business owners may apply for $5,000 grants during Round 3 of the Small Business Grant Program. This funding is in addition to the $2.8 million in federal and local assistance that was approved in 2020.
Mount Prospect, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Mount Prospect offering small business grants of up to $10,000

Mount Prospect is partnering with the Center for Concern to offer small business assistance grants of up to $10,000 to reimburse the costs of business interruption caused by COVID-19 mandated closures and social distancing requirements. Applications for the program are now available online at https://centerofconcern.org/mp/?/. The program is intended to...
losalamosreporter.com

MainStreet Small Projects Grants Available To Business, Organizations Hosting Events And Activities Downtown

Matching grants of up to $1,000 are awarded on a rolling basis. Los Alamos MainStreet has announced it still has funding available through this fiscal year for its Small Projects Grants. The program awards up to $1,000 in matching marketing grants to organizations hosting an activity or event that brings people downtown, and thus helps promote and encourage local dining and shopping.
Mount Prospect, ILJournal & Topics

Village Offers Small Business Assistance Grants

The village of Mount Prospect is partnering with the Center for Concern to offer small business assistance grants of up to $10,000 to reimburse the costs of business interruption caused by COVID-19 mandated closures and social distancing requirements. The small business assistance program is intended to support local retail, service,...
Wisconsin StateDaily Telegram

Wisconsin makes grants available to help small businesses recover

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is accepting applications for the new Wisconsin Small Business Recovery Grants. The grant program is a collaboration between the revenue department and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). The grants will provide as many as 84,000 Wisconsin small businesses with annual gross revenue between $10,000 and $7 million with a flat award of $5,000.
Oakland, NJoakland-nj.org

NJEDA Announces Reopening of Pre-Registration for Small Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) today announced that it reopened pre-registration for Phase 4 of its Small Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program this morning, at 9:00 a.m. Small business owners and non-profits that have not previously applied for Phase 4 grants may pre-register as a preliminary step toward applying for grants of up to $20,000.
Asbury Park, NJcityofasburypark.com

City of Asbury Park Small Business Grant - Applications Open 6/1/21

City of Asbury Park Announces Community Development Department to. Provide Small Business Grants for Asbury Park Businesses. 5/27/21, Asbury Park, NJ – The Asbury Park City Council is pleased to announce the City’s Community Development Department will be offering small business grants of $2,500 to eligible Asbury Park businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Funding will be provided through the Community Development Block Grant supported by the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Oswego, NYcnybj.com

City of Oswego awards $225K to small businesses in COVID-19 grant program

OSWEGO, N.Y. — The City of Oswego has awarded more than 30 businesses funding in its COVID-19 REVIVAL grant program. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow on Tuesday announced the recipients of the grant program, which is funded through the federal government’s American Rescue Plan, per a news release on the City of Oswego website.
Small Businesscbia.com

Thomaston Savings Bank Announces Small Business Grants

Thomaston Savings Bank is again helping small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic by providing grants to aid these struggling companies. The bank recently announced that its request for a $50,000 Jobs for New England Recovery Grant was approved. The bank will award $5,000 grants to 10 small businesses. “We...