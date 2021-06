Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are going to the moon -- literally. That might not seem like a surprising observation about Lockheed, whose Orion space capsule has long been an integral part of NASA's Project Artemis to send Americans back to the moon. But General Motors is a name no one has associated with space exploration since way back in the 1970s, when the automotive giant helped NASA build the original moon rover.