LACUNA COIL's CRISTINA SCABBIA Is 'Super Happy' An Italian Rock Band Won This Year's 'Eurovision Song Contest'
LACUNA COIL singer Cristina Scabbia says that she is "super happy" that a fellow Italian rock band, MÅNESKIN, won this year's Eurovision Song Contest. The group, whose name is Danish for moonlight, a tribute to the home country of bassist Victoria, won on Saturday (May 22) with a total of 529 points MÅNESKIN's win was only Italy's third victory in the popular contest and the first since 1990.www.blabbermouth.net