Manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that Odorizzi (forearm) is on track to throw a live batting practice session within the next two days, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. "Everything's tentative so now we got to build him back up," Baker said of Odorizzi. "He had a good [bullpen] session [Saturday], he'll probably throw to some hitters in a couple days and hopefully he'll go out on assignment. He came in a little behind already so we want to build him up this time and make sure he's ready to give us some length and won't go backwards."