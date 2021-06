On June 4, “SB 1091,” informally known as “Jennifers’ Law,” passed in the Connecticut House of Representatives with overwhelming and bipartisan support. The bill is now before Gov. Ned Lamont, and we urge him to sign it into law. SB 1091 mandates a wide-range of important reforms that will afford greater rights and protections to victims of domestic violence. Most notably, it will expand the definition of family violence in Connecticut’s restraining order statute to allow judges to consider acts of “coercive control” in abusive situations that do not involve actual physical harm to victims.