In 2008, a 19-year-old ranked No. 132 on the WTA tour qualified for the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. It was new territory for the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria native, though one would have hardly known with the way the sturdy Spaniard carried herself on court throughout the fortnight. Buoyed by determination and buckets of positivity, all five feet and four inches of this auspicious athlete captivated Roland Garros with an elegant backhand, effortless movement and enchanting smile.