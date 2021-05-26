Aaron Gordon On Guarding Damian Lillard: “I Looked At The Coaching Staff And Said, ‘I Got Him.’”

Lonzo Ball - New Orleans Pelicans (vs. Golden State Warriors) With Andrew Wiggins questionable for Monday night’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans most daily fantasy players will see Steph Curry as a virtual lock for tonight’s eight-game slate. While it’s undeniable (if Wiggins is out) that Curry’s usage will be through the roof, not to mention he will be in the perfect match up against the Pelicans team that allows their opponents to shoot an average of 38.2 percent from beyond the arc. The only pivot off of a chalky Curry tonight would be any roster narratives based around a New Orleans blow out. Just to be clear, I will be investing in Curry. With that said the pivot is clear. The only way Curry does not hit daily fantasy value tonight, is if Golden State simply cannot keep up with the Pelicans. If this narrative results in a Pelicans blow out, Curry will be sitting throughout the fourth quarter and he will not reach value. Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe would be two players to invest in if you want to avoid rostering Curry along with roughly 60-70% of your league. I expect Curry’s ownership to be through the roof tonight. The New Orleans Pelicans are favored by -2.0 with a 236.5 O/U.