Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Aaron Gordon On Guarding Damian Lillard: “I Looked At The Coaching Staff And Said, ‘I Got Him.’”

By Orlando Silva
fadeawayworld.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Gordon was responsible for shutting down Damian Lillard in Game 2 of the Portland Trail Blazers-Denver Nuggets series. The forward was given a not-so-easy task, but he stepped up and did a great job in front of the point guard. He was ready to go at it with Dame,...

fadeawayworld.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offensive Guard#Blazers#Guarding Damian Lillard#The Moda Center#Coaching Staff#Point Guard#The Game#Field#The League#Shooting#Portland Trail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Cleared to play

Gordon (calf) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Hornets. Gordon was held out of Saturday's loss to Brooklyn with a bruised calf, but he was never expected to miss more than a game or two. After entering Tuesday with a "probable" tag, the wing will be back in the lineup as Denver looks to snap a two-game skid.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBALongmont Daily Times-Call

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets soar past red-hot Knicks

Nikola Jokic had the luxury of watching Wednesday’s fourth quarter from the bench. His four gravity-defying jams built all the cushion Denver needed. Behind Jokic’s aerial acrobatics, the Nuggets pummeled the Knicks, 113-97, in their first game since losing starting guard P.J. Dozier. “It was tiger dunks,” Jokic said before...
NBACBS Sports

Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Late scratch Saturday

Gordon won't play Saturday against the Nets due to right calf tightness. It's unclear when he suffered the injury, but the 25-year-old was scratched about 30 minutes prior to Saturday's opening tip. Paul Millsap and JaMychal figures to see increased minutes with Gordon sidelined.
NBAnumberfire.com

Austin Rivers starting for Nuggets Saturday in place of injured Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Rivers has been coming off the bench so far in his Nuggets tenure, but that's changing on Saturday. Aaron Gordon was ruled out late due to a calf injury, and in his absence, Rivers will get the start on the wing.
NBANBA

Preview: Denver Nuggets return home to face surging Knicks

The Denver Nuggets’ winning streak ran into a formidable foe Monday night in Los Angeles as the Lakers used stifling defense to limit Denver’s offense, resulting in a 93-89 defeat for the Mile High squad. Although Nikola Jokić put forth his best effort with 32 points and nine rebounds, the...
NBAnumberfire.com

Aaron Gordon (calf) good to go for Nuggets versus Hornets

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (calf) is available to play Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Gordon missed the previous game due to a tight right calf. The Nuggets haven't mentioned any sort of minutes limit and Gordon will likely replace either Austin Rivers or JaMychal Green in the starting lineup. Gordon hasn't scored more than 10 points since April 26 and he's averaging only 5.0 rebounds in that span.
NBAdenverstiffs.com

TPM™ 2020-'21 Game #66 vs New York

Nuggets vs Knicks I: "Fuck New York, while I'm at it. " If you are viewing the pre-game version of the TPM piece, and you enjoy gonzo-basketball reporting, I invite you to please join me after the game where the same link will lead you to the post-game version. In it, all the disjointed/unsightly blanks below will be filled, complete with data/analysis and more snark than.
NBABleacher Report

Nuggets Clinch 2021 NBA Playoff Spot with Trail Blazers' Loss to Hawks

For the third straight season, the Denver Nuggets will be challenging for the NBA championship after clinching a playoff berth. The Nuggets locked up a spot in the Western Conference playoffs with the Portland Trail Blazers' loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Denver Nuggets @nuggets. We begin tonight's game...
NBAdenverstiffs.com

Ranking Denver Nuggets playoff opponents from least to most favorable matchup

With only seven games remaining on their 2020-21 regular season schedule, the Denver Nuggets are barely closer to figuring out their playoff path than three months ago. At 44-22, the Nuggets have found a rhythm in the second half of the season. A 18-4 record since Aaron Gordon first arrived in Denver, is a great testament to that. Nikola Jokić and company have figured things out, and the only two things that have slowed down the tidal wave the Nuggets are putting out there are injuries and Stephen Curry. Fortunately, they (most likely) only have to deal with one of those in a playoff series.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: What to watch for in final weeks of the regular season

The Denver Nuggets are streaking now with a record of 8-2 in their past ten games. The Nuggets’ success has largely been fueled by the dominance of Nikola Jokic, the likely MVP this season. The Joker has raised the talent around him to his level and propelled them to the number three seed in the Western Conference.
NBAnumberfire.com

Aaron Gordon to rest for Nuggets Friday versus Pistons

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (rest) will not play Friday against the Detroit Pistons. Gordon and Facundo Campazzo will be rested on the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back, but Nikola Jokic is expected to play. Michael Porter Jr. and Monte Morris are expected to return after sitting out Thursday, and their returns should help offset the absences of Gordon and Campazzo.
NBANBC Sports

NBA GPP Pivots: 5/3

Lonzo Ball - New Orleans Pelicans (vs. Golden State Warriors) With Andrew Wiggins questionable for Monday night’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans most daily fantasy players will see Steph Curry as a virtual lock for tonight’s eight-game slate. While it’s undeniable (if Wiggins is out) that Curry’s usage will be through the roof, not to mention he will be in the perfect match up against the Pelicans team that allows their opponents to shoot an average of 38.2 percent from beyond the arc. The only pivot off of a chalky Curry tonight would be any roster narratives based around a New Orleans blow out. Just to be clear, I will be investing in Curry. With that said the pivot is clear. The only way Curry does not hit daily fantasy value tonight, is if Golden State simply cannot keep up with the Pelicans. If this narrative results in a Pelicans blow out, Curry will be sitting throughout the fourth quarter and he will not reach value. Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe would be two players to invest in if you want to avoid rostering Curry along with roughly 60-70% of your league. I expect Curry’s ownership to be through the roof tonight. The New Orleans Pelicans are favored by -2.0 with a 236.5 O/U.
NBAAsbury Park Press

Brooklyn Nets at Denver Nuggets odds, picks and prediction

The Brooklyn Nets (43-24) visit the Mile High City Saturday for a 10 p.m. ET game with the Denver Nuggets (44-23) at Ball Arena. Below, we analyze the Nets-Nuggets odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. Brooklyn has lost four in a row following a four-game winning streak and...
NBAdailyjournal.net

Blazers beat Nuggets 132-116, secure 6th seed for playoffs

PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale Sunday night to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA. The Blazers secured the sixth seed, which means they’ll...
NBAfantasypros.com

FanDuel NBA DFS Strategy Advice: Thursday (5/13)

Less than a week remains before the NBA’s play-in tournament, and we continue to see competitive games taking place across the league every night. As teams fight for playoff seeding, most teams continue to play their starters for regular minutes down the final stretch. As a result, it’s helped people...
NBANBA

Denver Nuggets 117, Charlotte Hornets 112: Three takeaways

The Nuggets got some reinforcements and bounced back to winning ways with a 117-112 victory over the Hornets in Charlotte. Denver saw the long-awaited return of Monte Morris, who had been sidelined with a hamstring injury for 12 games. Aaron Gordon also got back in the fold after he missed the Nuggets’ last game against Brooklyn. The two men would provide a much-needed boost for the still injury-depleted Nuggets, who are missing Jamal Murray, Will Barton III, and PJ Dozier.
NBArotoballer.com

FanDuel NBA DFS Lineup Picks (5/13/21): Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice

We’re set for a nine-game ledger Thursday night, particularly large for this day of the week. It certainly opens up our player pool plenty, although there are an increasing number of teams whose playoff/play-in fate and positioning is becoming solidified. Predicting minutes on some of the teams that will move...