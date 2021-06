This rules. I don’t have the record yet, but I didn’t know a new Skepticism was coming, and I’m very glad one is. The long-running Finnish funeral-doom innovators’ last release was 2015’s Ordeal, and I can’t help but think of Companion in terms of the idea of walking with death all throughout our lives. Whether or not that’s what they’re going for, I don’t know, but they’ve got a track from the album posted now, and if you’ve been missing a bit of the surge of quality death-doom fare that 2020 bought — a comfort in dark times as it was — then I’ll direct you immediately to “Calla” at the bottom of this post to check that particular box. I was fortunate enough to see Skepticism in 2016 (review here) and the experience was resonant enough that if you’d asked me, I would’ve said it was three years later.