(TNS) - To Jennifer Kertanis, advocating for greater attention to public health over her three-decade career has often felt like screaming into a void. “Despite many, many years of advocacy, funding for local public health has absolutely been stagnant at the state level, and/or been diminished,” said Kertanis, who directs the Farmington Valley Health Department. “We have been exceedingly challenged to really help people understand the full breadth and depth and scope of what public health is and the value and importance of it.”