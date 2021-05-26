Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, KS

Butler running for re-election to Manhattan City Commission

By Hailey Phillips hphillips@themercury.com
Posted by 
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wz3Bf_0aCSSc2z00

Mayor Wynn Butler has thrown his hat into the ring in the Manhattan City Commission race.

He filed with the Riley County Clerk’s office Wednesday morning. Butler, a retired U.S. Army soldier and a retired full-time faculty member at Barton County Community College, called himself “the budget guy.”

“We can grow and do a number of things, but we just can’t have a blank checkbook,” Butler said Wednesday.

He said he wants to make sure the city lives within its means and use restraint, which is why he decided to run again.

Voters first elected Butler in 2011 to a four-year term. He got reelected to a two-year term in 2015 and a four-year term in 2017.

Butler is the fifth person to file for the city commission race where three seats are up for grabs. Incumbent commissioners Aaron Estabrook and Usha Reddi also filed. Manhattan residents Kaleb James and Monica MacFarlane are running as well.

The filing deadline is noon Tuesday. The general election is Nov. 2. The city and school elections are non partisan.

The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
456
Followers
168
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Riley County, KS
Manhattan, KS
Elections
Riley County, KS
Government
Manhattan, KS
Government
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Race#Butler County#City Clerk#County Clerk#Barton College#Barton Community College#The Riley County Clerk#U S Army#Mayor Wynn Butler#Manhattan Residents#Running#Voters#Faculty Member#Community#Grabs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Kansas StateMiami Herald

Kansas chamber cuts ties with US group for endorsing Davids

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce has cut ties with its national counterpart over the national group's support last year for reelecting the only Democrat in the state's congressional delegation. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's endorsement of Rep. Sharice Davids over Republican challenger Amanda Adkins in their Kansas City-area district prompted...
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Kan. GOP delegation: End increase in unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.) and U.S. Representatives Ron Estes (KS-04), Jake LaTurner (KS-02) and Tracey Mann (KS-01) today sent a letter to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly calling on her to help get Kansans back to work by halting the increased federal unemployment benefits.
Riley County, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Mask ordinance expires Sunday night

Riley County police have reminded the public that the City of Manhattan face mask ordinance is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. Starting Monday people will no longer be required to wear face masks inside City limits, in City buildings, or outside on City job sites. Thankfully, the threat of the coronavirus is decreasing in the Manhattan area, and the positivity rate in Riley County has been less than 5% for the past three months.
Manhattan, KSPosted by
The Manhattan Mercury

City to consider bike rack installations at businesses

Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday will consider requiring bicycle racks at almost all city businesses. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Officials also will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook. Chad Bunger, city assistant director of community development,...
Riley County, KSWIBW

Riley County siren Saturday morning a malfunction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There is no threat currently in Riley County following their sirens going Saturday morning. A Facebook post from the Riley Co. Police Department said according to the Riley Co. Emergency Management, it was a malfunction and there is no threat currently. They apologize for the inconvenience...
Manhattan, KS1350kman.com

Ruzzin files for USD 383 school board

A Manhattan man has announced his candidacy for the USD 383 Manhattan/Ogden school board. The Riley County Clerk’s office says Steven Ruzzin filed a letter of intent Monday for the November election. Ruzzin is a data engineer with software firm Bradford & Galt and a Kansas State University graduate. Ruzzin...
Riley County, KSPosted by
The Manhattan Mercury

Riley County Commission hears agency budget proposals

Budget requests for the upcoming fiscal year dominated the Riley County Commission meeting Monday. Commissioners heard appropriations requests from a dozen local agencies to carry those entities into 2022. Many of the agencies’ budget proposals remain largely unchanged from the current fiscal year. County EMS/Ambulance director David Adams presented a...
Riley County, KSwamegotimes.com

05-12-21: 34 new COVID-positive cases in Riley County

(RILEY COUNTY, KS – May 12, 2021) Riley County has identified 34 new positive Coronavirus cases and 52 additional recoveries since the last report on May 5, 2021. The percent of positive cases for the week of May 2 was 1.6%. That translates to 17 of the 1,032 tests performed coming back positive. Please note 17 of the cases reflected in new cases and recoveries are older cases transferred to Riley County from other counties based on residency.
Marshall County, KSPosted by
The Manhattan Mercury

Geary County, Marshall County, report lowest, highest vaccine rates in state

Two counties in the region have recorded the highest rate of coronavirus vaccinations and the lowest rate in the state. Marshall County, north of Riley County, has the highest rate of coronavirus vaccinations, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, while Geary County, to the west, has the lowest rate. KDHE calculates it as a rate per 1,000 people.
Manhattan, KS1350kman.com

Manhattan prepares for Juneteenth celebration

After a difficult year for everyone, the Manhattan Juneteenth celebration seems even more important than ever. Sonya Baker, Chair of the planning committee, says this year’s event will kick off on Thursday, June 17 with a presentation from Phil Dixon. Dixon is a co-founder of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City and is the author of nine books. The presentation from Dixon will be at the Frederick Douglass Recreation Complex beginning at 6:30PM.
Riley County, KSWIBW

RCHD provides COVID-19 case update

RILEY CO., Kan. (JC Post) - Riley County has identified 34 new positive Coronavirus cases and 52 additional recoveries since the last report on May 5, 2021. The Health Department said that the percentage of positive cases for the week of May 2 was 1.6%. That translates to 17 of the 1,032 tests performed coming back positive. None of the new cases reported are “breakthrough cases” or individuals who have been vaccinated.
Riley County, KSPosted by
The Manhattan Mercury

Riley County confirms 34 new cases in one week

Riley County on Wednesday confirmed 34 new cases of the coronavirus since last week. That is down from the May 5 update, when the county reported 42 new cases. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also recorded two new cases of the United Kingdom variant in Riley County since Monday. That brings the total number of U.K. variants cases to four. All four people associated with those cases have recovered, officials said, but they have not notified the two newest people about that diagnosis.
Riley County, KS1350kman.com

Riley County commission approves demolition of former First Christian Church

Riley County commissioners voted 2-1 to demolish the former First Christian Church Property on Monday. The property was first bought last year, when former commissioners Ron Wells and Marvin Rodriguez were joined by current Commission Chair John Ford. The property was purchased for around $852,000. Wells and Rodriguez voted in favor of the purchase, with Ford being the lone vote against.