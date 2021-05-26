Butler running for re-election to Manhattan City Commission

Mayor Wynn Butler has thrown his hat into the ring in the Manhattan City Commission race.

He filed with the Riley County Clerk’s office Wednesday morning. Butler, a retired U.S. Army soldier and a retired full-time faculty member at Barton County Community College, called himself “the budget guy.”

“We can grow and do a number of things, but we just can’t have a blank checkbook,” Butler said Wednesday.

He said he wants to make sure the city lives within its means and use restraint, which is why he decided to run again.

Voters first elected Butler in 2011 to a four-year term. He got reelected to a two-year term in 2015 and a four-year term in 2017.

Butler is the fifth person to file for the city commission race where three seats are up for grabs. Incumbent commissioners Aaron Estabrook and Usha Reddi also filed. Manhattan residents Kaleb James and Monica MacFarlane are running as well.

The filing deadline is noon Tuesday. The general election is Nov. 2. The city and school elections are non partisan.