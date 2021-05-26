ProTips: 5 ways to leverage conversation intelligence to close more deals

If you're like most agents, you got into real estate because you love people. To your surprise, as you gain experience in the role, you might realize a lot of your time is spent in the office behind a computer performing office work and doing repetitive tasks. You did not get into real estate to look at a computer all day. So why not delegate these time-consuming tasks that are outside of your expertise and aren't directly related to real estate? Why not have someone or something else do the boring tasks so you can have more time meeting clients?