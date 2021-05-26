newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

A Lottery Ticket Worth Almost $20,000 Was Sold In Yorkville, Is It Yours?

By Vinnie
Posted by 
Lite 98.7
Lite 98.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, someone in Central New York is about to get a little bit richer. It could even be you, might want to check that lottery ticket!. The exact amount someone is winning from this lottery ticket is $19,504. The lottery ticket sold was a Take 5 ticket, and three people in New York State are winning that exact amount. One ticket was sold in Brooklyn, the other in Camillus, and then one lucky person from Central New York bought their ticket at the Speedway on Commercial Drive in Yorkville.

lite987.com
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camillus, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
City
Yorkville, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery Ticket#Google Street View#Cash#State Street#New York State#Central New York#Speedway#Payment#Famous Historic Homes#Taxes#Life Changing Money#Commercial Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
Related
Onondaga County, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

Can We Please Open an IKEA in Central New York?

The first time you go is honestly an experience you'll never forget. I went there a few times traveling for my college internship, and haven't visited ever since. It got me thinking though: with all the vacant mall space we have here in Utica, even at Destiny USA and Shoppingtown Mall in Dewitt, can we please open an IKEA?
Sylvan Beach, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

Egg-Sighting Sylvan Beach Attraction Delays Opening Of Rollercoaster

Talk about being the center of attention. This Sylvan Beach osprey family has all eyes on them as the clock ticks toward the amusement park's opening. Between all the COVID-19 protocol and restrictions and the awkward placement of the osprey family on the rollercoaster tracks, the Sylvan Beach Amusement Park is opening later than usual this year. Still, they're not complaining because they ARE opening.
Oneida, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

That’s Bogus – Counterfeit Cash on the Rise in Oneida, Here’s How to Spot These Fakes

The Oneida City Police Department is warning the public and area business owners there's been a 'dramatic' increase in the number of phony bills being passed around. Police say the majority of the fake money they've come across are bogus $20 and $100 bills. In issuing their warning, officers were sure to point out the bills look and feel very real. However, upon further examination, most of these circulating counterfeit dollars carry a clear indicator that they are not real - the words 'Copy Money' can be seen marked on the notes, Oneida Police said.
New Hartford, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

Watch 13 Cute Ducklings Wander the Hallway Inside This New Hartford School

The first thing you'll see when you watch the video below is the mother duck and her ducklings are not wearing masks. They're also walking in the wrong COVID-19 safety lane and they are clearly not socially distanced inside Myles Elementary School in New Hartford, NY. My guess is that they heard that the CDC has lifted most of the restrictions as long as people (and ducks) have been vaccinated.
RetailPosted by
Lite 98.7

11 Things You Should Never Do At a Central New York Garage Sale

Garage sale season is upon us. It's great to spend a weekend scoping out the sales, but be sure you don't break the unwritten rules of the garage sale. Over a two-day garage sale, it seemed like we attracted the biggest jerks in all of Central New York - and they really ruined the whole experience. So what are some the things you can avoid doing so you don't turn into a garage sale jerk?
New Hartford, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

Is New York Looking To Ban Delta 8 and Delta 10?

Is New York State now looking to ban Delta 8 and Delta 10 products?. Under proposed new state Health Department regulations, it looks like New York State is trying to ban these products. According to Syracuse.com, the proposed updates to regulations included a provision declaring that cannabinoid and cannabinol products made through a chemical process called isomerization can no longer be sold in New York. The new rules specified the compounds Delta 8 and Delta 10.
Goshen, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

LEGOLAND Needs Your Help Naming Its New Ice Cream Flavor

The newest theme park in the Hudson Valley is about to open, but they need your help first. Arguably one of the most exciting things to come to the Hudson Valley is LEGOLAND in Goshen. This project has been in the works for years but it's finally ready to open. But before it does, LEGOLAND needs your help. They have a new ice cream flavor that needs a name.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Lite 98.7

Price Chopper/Market 32 Locations Across New York Have Expanded Their Advantage Rewards Program

Price Chopper and Market 32 locations across New York State have expanded their Advantage Rewards Program for shoppers. According to My Little Falls, in addition to food and fuel, the supermarket chain is now offering its customers the opportunity to use their earned rewards to support local schools, pay down student loans, donate to charity, purchase specialty kitchen products and enter periodic sweepstakes.
Public HealthPosted by
Lite 98.7

One Big Store In Central New York Says You Still Need To Mask Up

It seems a lot of businesses here in CNY are saying you don't need to mask up anymore if you're vaccinated. Well, one bigger store still wants you to. Look, I know many people that are saying they still plan to wear their face mask regardless of what the CDC and Governor Cuomo say we need to do. I get that, it's been something that's almost become a normal thing since March of 2020. Yesterday when I walked around a supermarket I saw people without the mask it was a little shocking. Only because it's been so long since we have been able to walk around maskless.
Utica, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

If You Get the Vaccine in New York You Could Win $5 Million With ‘Vax & Scratch’ Program

If you get the COVID-19 vaccine in New York you could win $5 million with the 'Vax and Scratch' program. Governor Andrew Cuomo is paying people to get vaccinated with free New York State lottery scratch-off tickets. Anyone 18 and over, who gets a vaccine, will be given a lottery ticket that has a grand prize of $5 million. The tickets will be available at 10 vaccination sites across the state, including Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, from Monday, May 24 to Friday, May 28.
Utica, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

Patio Drive-In Of Utica For Sale

The Patio Drive-In of Utica, home of the "World's Best Chili Dogs," is for sale. The Patio Drive-In, located at 1401 Oriskany Street in Utica, has been listed for sale with Pavia:. The iconic Patio Drive-in consisting of 2,532 ± SF & 60 ± seats. High traffic and visibility. Situated...
Utica, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

Longest Go Kart Track in New York State is Only a Few Hours From Utica

Drivers, start your engines! The longest go-kart track in New York State is open for the season and it's only a few hours from Central New York. Alex Bay 500 Go-Karts, in the heart of the Thousand Islands, has the longest track in the state at over a mile long. The track has been closed since the coronavirus pandemic hit, but the driving season is back underway.
Westmoreland, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Westmoreland, NY: The Home to Central New York’s Largest Pizza?

Is this truly the largest pizza in Central New York? It just might be, and it's available for you in Oneida County. Capo's Italian Market & Deli opened for business in Westmoreland, New York in December of 2020. In their short time in business, reviews are nothing but positive and customers keep coming back for more. Although they've had great success so far business wise, they've seen the impact the pandemic has caused.
New York City, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

LEGOLAND New York Finally Opening Six Themed Land Adventures to All Guests

Let the LEGO adventure begin! The gates to LEGOLAND New York Resort are finally opening to all guests after a long coronavirus delay. The park in Goshen, New York will open for previews Saturday May 29. Annual Pass and single-day ticket holders will be able to enjoy six of the seven themed lands: Brick Street, Bricktopia, LEGO City, LEGO Castle, LEGO NINJAGO World and MINILAND. The final land, LEGO Pirates and the LEGOLAND hotel will open later this summer.