A Lottery Ticket Worth Almost $20,000 Was Sold In Yorkville, Is It Yours?

It seems a lot of businesses here in CNY are saying you don't need to mask up anymore if you're vaccinated. Well, one bigger store still wants you to. Look, I know many people that are saying they still plan to wear their face mask regardless of what the CDC and Governor Cuomo say we need to do. I get that, it's been something that's almost become a normal thing since March of 2020. Yesterday when I walked around a supermarket I saw people without the mask it was a little shocking. Only because it's been so long since we have been able to walk around maskless.