Ford China Strategy Primarily Focused On Crossovers
Chinese Ford customers, unlike those in North America, have a few sedans still available to purchase, including the recently updated Ford Mondeo, Escort, and Taurus. Then there’s the gorgeous Lincoln Zephyr Reflection concept that debuted at this year’s Shanghai Auto Show to much fanfare. Regardless, Ford CEO Jim Farley insists that the overall Ford China strategy remains focused on two- and three-row crossovers, which he called the “heart and soul” of the automaker’s business in the country while speaking during today’s Capital Markets Day presentation.fordauthority.com