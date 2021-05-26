Cancel
Economy

Ford China Strategy Primarily Focused On Crossovers

By Brett Foote
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese Ford customers, unlike those in North America, have a few sedans still available to purchase, including the recently updated Ford Mondeo, Escort, and Taurus. Then there’s the gorgeous Lincoln Zephyr Reflection concept that debuted at this year’s Shanghai Auto Show to much fanfare. Regardless, Ford CEO Jim Farley insists that the overall Ford China strategy remains focused on two- and three-row crossovers, which he called the “heart and soul” of the automaker’s business in the country while speaking during today’s Capital Markets Day presentation.

