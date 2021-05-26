Ford China Strategy Primarily Focused On Crossovers

When the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 was revealed last year, one common complaint pony car fans harbored was that Ford chose not to sell it with a shaker hood, a feature present on prior Mach 1 models. As Ford Authority exclusively reported last fall, Ford deemed the shaker hood unnecessary, and only included it on the last-gen Mach 1 because it was needed to clear the car’s air intake, as Jim Owens, marketing director for the Mustang, explained. Now, Owens has also made us aware of a solution to this omission – a new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shaker hood from Classic Design Concepts (CDC).