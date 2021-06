Miitopia, the goofy 3Ds game where you and your Mii friends adventure through Miitopia to save people’s faces, is almost here for Switch! If you played the original, you might remember that various foods play a role in the game. So it isn’t a complete surprise that HelloFresh is working with Nintendo to create sweepstakes to celebrate the game’s release! Through the perfectly named Fresh Adventure sweepstakes, gamers will have a chance to win a Switch console and a digital copy of the game. There will be 25 winners selected and the sweepstakes begins from May 21 at 12:00 am E.T., the release date of the game, until June 3oth 11:59 pm E.T.