Potential Roush Bronco Spotted In Public Completely Undisguised

By Cameron Taylor
fordauthority.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos have surfaced on Reddit of what appears to be a Roush Bronco, sitting idly in an unidentified dirt parking lot. The four-door Big Bend model bears the tell-tale yellow sticker we’ve seen time and again on Ford-owned vehicles, including prototypes and FoMoCo-owned vehicles from other manufacturers used for benchmarking purposes. In this case, right above that sticker at the center of the windshield, ROUSH lettering is clearly visible in all caps.

fordauthority.com
