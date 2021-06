One Medical, a primary care provider for commercially insured patients, hopes to break into the booming Medicare Advantage market with the purchase of Iora Health. San Francisco-based One Medical has been on an aggressive growth trajectory since well before its early 2020 initial public offering, and its potential $2.1 billion all-stock purchase of Iora announced Monday represents yet another expansion, this one not only into new markets, but into the fast-growing, potentially lucrative senior population.