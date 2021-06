The year 2020 was a particularly tough one for the movie industry. With the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the globe, cinemas everywhere spent months either closed or open with a limited capacity. Additionally, with travel restrictions and social distancing measures in place, film productions had no option but to halt. This meant that very few projects actually managed to get made last year, but there were a few filmmakers that thought outside of the norm and succeeded in getting one made. The most famous of those is Rob Savage’s Host, a brilliant British horror film that saw a group of friends conduct a seance over Zoom with disastrous results. Not wishing to be outdone, American filmmaker Nick Simon followed a similar filming process, the result – new horror meta-comedy, Untitled Horror Movie.