Trio of student-athletes named to Summit League Tennis All-Academic Team

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A total of 11 Summit League tennis athletes, five men and five women, have been selected to the 2021 Academic All-League Team as voted on by a panel of Faculty Athletic Representatives and Sports Information Directors from the league's member institutions. Student-athletes were chosen for the honor based on their academic and athletic performances this past season. The Drake men, Illinois State men and the North Dakota women had the most selection out of the institutions with two apiece.

