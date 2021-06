Prior to 2013, the Ford Transit Connect was produced at the Ford Otosan Assembly Plant in Turkey but has been built at the Ford Valencia Assembly Plant in Spain ever since. As Ford Authority reported back in March, the next-gen Transit Connect will be reportedly be built at the Ford Hermosillo Assembly Plant in Mexico alongside the Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Maverick, however. Regardless, the automaker is still facing some hot water in regards to some imported Transit Connect models that were built in Turkey.