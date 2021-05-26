2021 Lincoln Navigator Gains New Asher Gray Color: First Look

Earlier this week, we got our first look at the refreshed 2022 Lincoln Navigator interior. That gave us a good look at the Navigator’s new horizontally-oriented infotainment screen, but there’s something else present in the photo that caught our eye as well. As Ford Authority has exclusively learned, the 2022 Navigator uses the same sensors, located on the steering column, as the Ford Mustang Mach-E and 2021 Ford F-150, which monitor the driver’s head positioning as part of Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free highway driver-assist feature.