Buying Cars

2021 Lincoln Navigator Gains New Asher Gray Color: First Look

By Edward Snitkoff
fordauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Lincoln Navigator adds four new colors to its roster: Flight Blue, Green Gem, Signature Navy, and Asher Gray. Here’s our first look at the Asher Gray option. Assigned order code M7, Asher Gray is one of 10 colors available on the 2021 Lincoln Navigator Base and Reserve. Similarly, Lincoln allows buyers to choose from seven color options on the range-topping Black Label model, with two of those seven being exclusive to the series.

fordauthority.com
State
Kentucky State
Motor1.com

Cadillac Escalade-V High-Performance SUV Spied For The First Time

Yes, Caddy is finally amping up the Escalade. Cadillac's high-performance V division has existed nearly as long as the Escalade. The beefy SUV hit the market in 1999, with the first V-branded car (the CTS-V) arriving in 2004. In the 17 years since then, the two worlds have never crossed paths but now, that could be changing.