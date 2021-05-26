2021 Lincoln Navigator Gains New Asher Gray Color: First Look
The 2021 Lincoln Navigator adds four new colors to its roster: Flight Blue, Green Gem, Signature Navy, and Asher Gray. Here’s our first look at the Asher Gray option. Assigned order code M7, Asher Gray is one of 10 colors available on the 2021 Lincoln Navigator Base and Reserve. Similarly, Lincoln allows buyers to choose from seven color options on the range-topping Black Label model, with two of those seven being exclusive to the series.fordauthority.com