For ages 5 - 8. Join us for an outdoor program where we will read a story together and play games and songs that will help your child review letters, letter sounds and other reading skills in a fun and interactive environment. After every program, participants will be given an activity to take home to use throughout the summer aimed to help review and improve reading skills. If we must cancel due to bad weather, we will send an email to the registrants on the morning of the program. Wear sunscreen and bring your sunglasses. Please bring a beach towel or blanket to sit on during the program. Please adhere to CDC guidelines of social distancing and masking. Only kids need to register. Visit site for details.