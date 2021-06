The National Weather Service is forecasting rain today and Wednesday, with storms heavy at times. • A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 9 a.m. Some of the storms could produce small hail and heavy rain. Areas of fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.