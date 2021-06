An Oconee General Sessions Court jury has been sworn and instructed to report to their courthouse meeting room by 9 tomorrow morning to prepare for a trial in which a man is charged by the state with violating the drug laws. It’s the case of South Carolina v. Derek Wayne Gibson, charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Judge Sprouse this morning denied defense motions that not only would have quashed the indictment against Gibson, but the solicitor’s trial case docket for the week.