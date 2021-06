Remote Area Medical—RAM—will be holding a free medical clinic this weekend in Jellico, specifically at Jellico High School. The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. (midnight) on the first night of the event (Saturday, May 15th) and remain open for the duration of the two-day clinic, which will conclude on Sunday. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with all the information they will need about the clinic opening process, and the next steps each patient will be taking.