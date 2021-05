an associate professor of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Northern Colorado, has been awarded a Fulbright Scholar Award. Lerach will travel to Italy in the spring and summer of 2022 to work with the University of Trento through the Department of Civil Environmental and Mechanical Engineering in the program of Environmental Meteorology. There, he will study how pollution in the northern Italian Alps may impact precipitation patterns across the region, specifically how much precipitation falls, where it falls and whether it’s being shifted between different watersheds.