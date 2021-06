COLLEGE STATION, Texas - From Wednesday to Saturday, Texas A&M University played host to the NCAA track and field West regionals. Most of the final qualifying events for the NCAA Championships, which will be held in Eugene, Ore. from 9-12, were held on Saturday. Coming into that day, there were four Aggie field event athletes that had advanced to the championships. Now, though, there are 24 Aggies headed to the final event of the year. The following is a release from Texas A&M Athletics.