The MMA Report Podcast: Rob Font’s Performance at UFC Vegas 27

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan responded to Rob Font, saying “You couldn’t even knock Cody No Chin out with your pillow hands.”. Font recently said that if he had his way, he would be matched up against Yan next. Yan, of course, is the former bantamweight champ who lost his belt in a controversial fashion when he was DQed against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 in March to lose his title. Since that fight happened, we haven’t heard much in the way of Yan’s return to the Octagon as Sterling is currently out against getting surgery on his neck. That means that Yan could potentially be available to fight, and if that’s the case then Font wants to fight him next.