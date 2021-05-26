The MMA Report Podcast: Rob Font’s Performance at UFC Vegas 27
Jason and Daniel take a look back at what happened last weekend at UFC Vegas 27 and Bellator 259 in this edition of The MMA Report Podcast. They discuss the tremendous performance by Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 27, Cris Cyborg retaining the Bellator women’s featherweight title, Valerie Loureda suffering her first defeat, and Carla Esparza making claim to be the next title challenger in the UFC strawweight division.themmareport.com