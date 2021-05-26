Dayton’s Tender Mercy on coveted Esquire’s 2021 Best Bars in America list

As we continue on our tour of stops in the Greater Dayton area on the Ohioana Literary Trail, we go now to Yellow Springs to visit the stop for Virginia Hamilton. Hamilton was born in Yellow Springs in 1934, grew up among her extended family near Yellow Springs, and lived and wrote in the village for much of her life. She wrote 41 books and over her 35-year career, received every major award for children’s literature. She called Yellow Springs her home until her death in 2002. Her works include “Zeely,” her first book published in 1967, “M.C. Higgins, the Great,” which won the John Newbery Medal, the National Book Award, and other awards, and many other books.