Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

Dayton’s Tender Mercy on coveted Esquire’s 2021 Best Bars in America list

By Sarah Franks
Springfield News Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local upscale, underground cocktail bar that opened just before the shutdown in March 2020 has managed to land on a prestigious national list after its entire first year happened during a pandemic. Tender Mercy, located at 607 E. 3rd St. in Dayton, is “no longer a Dayton-kept secret” now...

www.springfieldnewssun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Restaurants
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Restaurants
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Dayton, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Gere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Food Drink#Los Angeles#Neighborhood Bars##The Idea Collective#Daytonians#Explorehow#Underground Cocktail Bar#Naked Ladies#Hospitality#Walnut Hills#Cool Spots#Southwestern Ohio#Nook#Community#Comfort Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Dayton, OHdayton.com

The Contemporary Dayton fulfills dreams

Inaugural exhibits in new Arcade space feature local, national and international artists. Apparently dreams can come true, even in the midst of a pandemic. See for yourself by heading downtown to the Miami Valley’s newest attraction: The Contemporary Dayton, a spectacular addition to the regional art scene. Located in the...
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Tipp City, OHdayton.com

Archdeacon: Family goes from Tipp City to Tinseltown

Chris Wampler, former Wright State basketball standout, thriving in his role as show-business dad. It seems only fitting that this whole “journey,” as Chris Wampler calls it, began with a date to the movies. After all, that 1984 flirtation launched a romance that eventually led to a marriage and now...
Dayton, OHdayton.com

Drive-in delight: A roundup of big events at Miami Valley drive-in theaters

Now that spring is in full swing and summer is nearly approaching, local drive-in theaters around the Miami Valley have begun adding quite a few exciting events to their rosters. From live concerts to exclusive film screenings, drive-in theaters like the Dixie Twin Drive-In in Dayton and the Melody 49 Drive-In in Brookville are serving up entertaining events guests can enjoy from the comfort of their cars.
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Downtown Dayton restaurants holding job fair

Downtown Dayton restaurants will be out taking applications on Tuesday during a hiring event. Local delivery co-op 937 Delivers and local restaurants will be having a job fair 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Yellow Cab Tavern. Explore Ohio jobs: Those with the most openings pay the least. At the...
Xenia, OHDayton Daily News

ICYMI: Four uplifting stories from the Miami Valley this week

Here are the top uplifting stories from your community from this past week. Xenia 14-year-old earns associate’s degree: ‘All my hard work has paid off’. A 14-year-old high school student will be the youngest Clark State College graduate to earn a two-year degree at this year’s commencement ceremony. Lanna Kunzelman,...
Dayton, OHdayton.com

Huge Amazon site coming to Montgomery County: Your questions answered

Competition for workers in the increasingly crowded concentration of logistics and distribution companies near Dayton International Airport is already pushing wages up, local business leaders said. Now, with e-commerce giant Amazon announcing plans last week to build a 630,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Union — an operation that Amazon says will...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Ohioana Literary Trail: Virginia Hamilton, distinguished children’s author

As we continue on our tour of stops in the Greater Dayton area on the Ohioana Literary Trail, we go now to Yellow Springs to visit the stop for Virginia Hamilton. Hamilton was born in Yellow Springs in 1934, grew up among her extended family near Yellow Springs, and lived and wrote in the village for much of her life. She wrote 41 books and over her 35-year career, received every major award for children’s literature. She called Yellow Springs her home until her death in 2002. Her works include “Zeely,” her first book published in 1967, “M.C. Higgins, the Great,” which won the John Newbery Medal, the National Book Award, and other awards, and many other books.
Ohio StateWKRC

People must register to win one of Ohio's Vax-a-Million prizes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery have made a change in the Vax-a-Million campaign. Those who want to be part of the drawing must opt-in by registering. Previously, it was announced registered voters would be entered automatically. There will be five weekly $1...
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.
Dayton, OHdayton.com

Dayton Dragons announce plan to return to full capacity

Sell-out crowds could soon become part of Dayton Dragons baseball again. The team announced Monday that Day Air Ballpark will be allowed to be at capacity beginning June 8. The move comes after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced health orders issued in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted June 2.
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

To mask or not to mask? Breaking down Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is now following the CDC and lifting its mask mandate for vaccinated people in most indoor places. However, when June 2 comes, all health orders in Ohio will be lifted, meaning wearing a mask will be voluntary, vaccinated or not. Many still don’t know when or where they can ditch their mask.
Ohio StateWTOV 9

Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery to be opt-in program, first winner to be named May 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission released the official terms, conditions, and eligibility information regarding the five weekly Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings. The program will be opt-in and eligible Ohioans must register online here at: https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. The opt-in option will...
Dayton, OHPosted by
Pitchfork

Mirror Guide

Dayton, Ohio’s Keith Rankin released his first tape as Giant Claw in 2010, a pivotal time in the sound of the Midwest experimental underground. Noise stalwarts like Wolf Eyes, Hive Mind, Skin Graft, and Kevin Drumm had dominated the previous decade with their countless experiments in disquiet. Yet, by the end of the aughts, fellow Ohioans Emeralds began releasing gorgeous, kosmische-informed improvisations on labels like Aaron Dilloway’s Hanson, breaking open the scene’s stylistic barriers and laying the groundwork for Giant Claw’s first releases. Around the time Rankin released those unassuming synthesizer-based cassettes, he also co-founded the label Orange Milk, which subverted the identity of the region and built a global network of boundary-shattering musicians. Emerging from a critical moment in a scene’s evolution, Rankin and his cohorts challenge genre conformity by juxtaposing dislocated sounds in ways that reflect the internet’s most dissociative aspects.
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

For Ohio's unvaccinated, is DeWine's price right?

COLUMBUS — Vaccinated Ohioans, come on down! It's time for you to play Ohio Vax-a-Million!. At 7:29 p.m. on the night of May 26, the first adult $1 million winner will be announced live during the Ohio Lottery's televised broadcast. The name will be picked earlier in the day from...