Processing the pandemic through fiction with writers rooted in Detroit

M. Leona Godin Considers Homer, Borges, and the Large Gap Between Metaphorical and Practical. Homer, the author generally credited with the composition of The Iliad and The Odyssey—two of the oldest works of Western literature—is in large part responsible for the tradition of the blind bard, and yet so little is known about him and his life that most scholars believe him (and his blindness) to be legendary. Most accounts of Homer come to us from centuries after he purportedly lived, and even in the ancient world there existed skepticism regarding his blindness, as succinctly represented by Proclus (a philosopher of late antiquity), who in his Life of Homer turned the doubt into a kind of aphorism: “Those who have stated that he was blind seem to me to be mentally blind themselves, for he saw more clearly than any man ever.”