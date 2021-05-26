Sports-themed entertainment venue opens in Alpharetta
The sports-themed entertainment venue Fairway Social has officially opened its doors in Alpharetta. Part of Competitive Social Ventures family of uniquely-branded entertainment venues, the 11,000 square foot space highlights the sport of golf. The venue offers robust food and beverage offerings designed for both public and private events. While it highlights the sport of golf and features over 130+ world-renowned courses, the venue offers sports-themed simulations of all types from soccer, baseball, basketball and more.www.mdjonline.com