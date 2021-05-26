Chicago Police Are No Longer Allowed To Chase People For Minor Offenses Under New Policy
Two months after the police killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, Chicago police on Wednesday unveiled a new policy governing when and how officers should engage in foot chases. The policy tells officers they are not allowed to pursue someone suspected only of committing a minor traffic offense, or suspected of committing a low-level misdemeanor, unless the person poses an “obvious” threat to the community.www.wbez.org