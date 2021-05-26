June fish stocking schedule for the Upper Snake Region

You probably don’t “need” a reason to go fishing and boating but when we tell you it is National Fishing and Boating Week (NFBW), doesn’t that provide one more excuse to get outdoors? Celebrate NFBW from June 5-13, 2021, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). “Boating and fishing are great activities that you can enjoy with your family and friends and that provide many benefits,” said Scott Robinson, Chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section. “Benefits include connecting with family members, providing an opportunity for stress relief, and actively supporting conservation efforts with the purchase of a fishing license, equipment and boating fuel.” National Fishing and Boating Week began in 1979 and was created to recognize the tradition of fishing, to broaden the spirit of togetherness and to share the values and knowledge of today’s anglers with tomorrow’s anglers. In the spirit of introducing new family members or friends to the sport of angling, Georgia offers two free fishing days, June 5, and June 12, 2021, during this special week. On these days, Georgia residents do not need a fishing license, trout license or Lands Pass (WMAs/PFAs) to fish. There are so many great places to fish in Georgia, from trout streams in North Georgia, to large reservoirs, to lazy rivers in the south part of the state. You can always start at one of the 11 Public Fishing Areas (https://georgiawildlife.com/allpfas) or at one of many Georgia State Parks (https://gastateparks.org/) that offer fishing opportunities for family and friends. There also will be multiple Kids Fishing Events on these days (https://license.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com/Event/Calendar.aspx). According to the National Fishing and Boating Week website, one of the main reasons people don’t go fishing or boating is because no one has invited them. YOU can help change this! Make it a mission during National Fishing and Boating Week, or the next time you go fishing, to take someone new: a child, a relative or a friend. For more information on National Fishing and Boating Week and all it has to offer, including free fishing days, nearest kids fishing events, or places to fish, visit www.georgiawildlife.com/nfbw .