June fish stocking schedule for the Upper Snake Region

idaho.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFish and Game staff will be stocking a total of 48,950 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations around the Upper Snake Region in June. All stocked fish are rainbow trout unless otherwise specified in the comments section.Time to grab your fishing rod and enjoy the summer sun!

#Trout Fishing#Fish Stocking#Sport Fishing#Weather Conditions#The Idaho Fish Planner#Crave#Idaho Fishing Seasons#Idaho Fish And Game#Fish Webpage#Stocked Rainbow Trout#Basic Bait Rigs#Commercial Baits#Community Ponds#Bag Limits#Season Dates#Sun#Maps#June#Special Regulations#Diagrams
