The artistry of Verona High School students will soon be on display in the businesses of Verona. In place of the traditional Creative Arts Festival at VHS (which was moved online last May), this year will be the debut of the Art Walk. Student drawings, paintings and photography will be featured in more than two dozen businesses across town from Monday, June 7, to Friday June 18. The artists, and the teachers who have been mentoring them, are also working to add outdoor musical entertainment on Saturday, June 12.