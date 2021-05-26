newsbreak-logo
2 local students on Troy University Chancellor's list

manninglive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor's List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2020/2021 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List. The spring semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 4 includes students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online. Local students named to the Chancellor's list include: Ariana Somcheen of Pinewood, SC Emily Isgett of Summerton, SC About Troy University Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose TROY for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy, Ala. campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Ala., as well as at locations around the world and online.

manninglive.com
Colleges
Education
Troy, ALwtvy.com

Troy University prepares to tear down old residence halls and natatorium

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A demolition project is about to bring big changes to Troy University. The last two traditional style residence halls and natatorium on campus are being torn down. According to Herbert Reeves, Dean of Student Services, Gardner Hall will come down first, followed by the McDowell Lee...
Alabama Statewvua23.com

COVID in schools: The numbers are down, but it’s not over

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education developed a dashboard to track the number of COVID-19 cases for all of Alabama’s school systems. The Alabama COVID-19 K-12 Dashboard provides a statewide view of COVID-19 cases and operating status in the K-12 school setting. While...
Alabama StateWAFF

Alabama COVID-19 website, Bama Tracker, coming to an end

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over one year ago, David Marconnet launched Bama Tracker, a tool used to help track all kinds of COVID-19 data. Now, with case numbers dropping and over one million Alabamians fully vaccinated, it’s coming to an end. Marconnet, the website developer, announced he will stop maintenance...
Alabama Statethisisalabama.org

Alabama’s Fitzgerald Museum pays homage to an artistic couple

On a tree-lined avenue in Montgomery’s Old Cloverdale historic neighborhood sits a house with a story worth telling. Once the personal residence of writers F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald and their daughter, Scottie, the Craftsman-style home now serves as The Fitzgerald Museum. The family only lived there for six months but it was where they both worked on their novels Save Me The Waltz and Tender Is The Night. Over the years, it was divided into apartments and later destined for destruction until local lawyer Julian McPhillips bought the place. The Fitz, as it’s come to be called, opened to the public in 1989.
Alabama StateWHNT-TV

Study: Alabama one of the worst places for working moms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a recent survey compiled by Wallethub, Alabama ranked as one of the worst places in the country for working mothers. In order to determine the best and worst states for working moms, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: child care, professional opportunities, and work-life balance. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 17 relevant metrics weighted accordingly, which included categories such as day-care quality, gender pay gaps and parental leave policies, among others.
Troy, ALTroy Messenger

University Police have tradition of service

The Troy University Police Department has a new home, but it’s objective to protect and serve the University remains the same. The university police department recently moved in to its new station on Park Street this week. Although they have a new home, their focus continues to be to protect the students and the staff of the university.
Alabama StateDothan Eagle

Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama show appreciation for hometown heroes

Strength, resilience, togetherness, and the support of the community—that’s what Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama is all about. In this uncertain world, you can count on one thing for sure: today, tomorrow, together, Girl Scouts are on your team. This is why they believe what better way to show community...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Former Troy punter from Dothan transferring to Alabama

Former Troy punter Jack Martin announced Saturday he is transferring to Alabama. Martin, who is from Dothan, entered the NCAA transfer portal last month. He was a first-team All-Sun Belt selection as a sophomore in 2020 after averaging 46.1 yards per punt. The Northview High School product also handled kickoffs for the Trojans the past two seasons.
Troy, ALTroy Messenger

Hospice the hallmark of career

Gwen Martin took a deep breath, folded her hands and settled back. How do you capsule nearly 50-years in the medical field, that includes years as a traveling nurse all over the states, hospital care and Hospice care?. Martin said she had a passion for nursing in general but Hospice...
Troy, ALwtvy.com

Troy prepares for return to normal operations on new CDC guidance

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University is preparing to return to normal campus operations in accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Alabama Department of Public Health. According to the university, the TROY Strong COVID-19 protocols have been replaced by a new set of...
Alabama StateTroy Messenger

Catherine Jackson named as Alabama Teacher of Year finalist

The Alabama Teacher of the Year 16 Finalists were announced on Tuesday and Catherine Jackson, third grade teacher at Banks Primary School, is among the Alabama teachers who exemplify the teaching profession’s best. This year’s 16 state finalists represent the Alabama Teacher of the Year Program that is one of the state’s oldest and most esteemed awards program.
Troy, ALTroy Messenger

TPD holds 43rd annual Police Memorial Ceremony

The Troy Police Department held its 43rd annual Police Memorial Day Ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate National Police Week. The Memorial Day Ceremony honored the officers that have fallen in the line of duty in Troy. “I’ve been to all of these for many, many years,” Troy Mayor Jason Reeves...
Pike County, ALTroy Messenger

Troy Kappa Alpha Psi Alumni Association honors Pike County’s senior adults

Older Americans Month will perhaps not be celebrated in the same fashion as in year’s past. COVID-19 has dictated that be so. However, the Troy Kappa Alpha Psi Alumni Association cannot and will not let the month of May go by without recognizing the senior adults in the Pike County communities who have helped pave the way for greater opportunities in today’s world and built a strong foundation for potential success.
Manning, SCmanninglive.com

2021 Levi Pearson Scholarship Foundation Gala - May 15

The Levi Pearson Scholarship Foundation (LPSF) will host its Annual Gala at the F. E. Dubois Center, Manning, SC on May 15, 2021 at 7:00 pm. This event raises awareness and funds to support, shape, and mold young adults of Clarendon and surrounding counties into sound citizens, people of good character, and high integrity by means of Empowerment, Mentorship, and Scholarship.
Troy, ALTroy Messenger

Celebration: Pike cheerleaders honored

The Pike Liberal Arts varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders were honored by the City of Troy on Monday night. The event was held on the square, where they celebrated the Patriots’ National Championships.
Troy, ALTroy Messenger

Dorothy Magee celebrates 95th birthday with family

For Dorothy Magee, it was a happy 95th birthday. Her son, Tim Magee, hosted the party for her, as he has done so many times. The party was held at Magee’s law office on South Brundidge Street Monday, and all the attention was focused on Dorothy Magee, who has led an adventurous life, from the “git go,” said her daughter Sherry Cook of the Gulf Coast.
Troy, ALalabamanews.net

Chip Lindsey Golf Classic Rescheduled to July 26

TROY, Ala. — Due to the threat of inclement weather on Monday, the annual Chip Lindsey Golf Classic presented by Guardian Credit Union has been rescheduled to Monday, July 26, at Wynlakes Golf and Country Club. Tee times will remain at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on the rescheduled date.